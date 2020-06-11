Four injured in three-vehicle Hoagland crash

Four people were transported to Hillsboro’s Highland District Hospital following a three-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Hoagland at the intersection of Mad River Rd. and U.S. 50.

According to Trooper Donald Rack of the Wilmington post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, all three vehicles were westbound on U.S 50 at about 12:45 p.m. when the driver of a Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS attempted to make a legal left-turn onto Mad River Rd.

At that point, he said, a Subaru SUV that was stopped behind the Monte Carlo was rear-ended by an approaching GMC pick-up truck.

He said the pick-up was unable to stop and in the collision, the Subaru was driven forward into the rear of the Monte Carlo.

Emergency units from both Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire and Lynchburg Area Joint Fire & Ambulance district responded, transporting four individuals to the hospital.

East and westbound traffic on U.S. 50 was blocked for nearly an hour to allow emergency personnel, Highland County sheriff’s deputies and state patrol troopers to secure and ascertain the crash scene.

Rack said the names of the drivers and passengers, and any pending citations, was unknown as the investigation was ongoing.

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571

This Subaru SUV sustained moderate damage following Thursday’s three-vehicle crash on U.S. 50 at the intersection of Mad River Rd. in Hoagland. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/06/web1_Crash-11-Jun-20-A.jpg This Subaru SUV sustained moderate damage following Thursday’s three-vehicle crash on U.S. 50 at the intersection of Mad River Rd. in Hoagland. Tim Colliver | The Times-Gazette Unable to stop in time, the driver of this GMC pick-up truck set into motion a chain of events that resulted in a three-vehicle crash at U.S 50 and Mad River Rd. in Hoagland Thursday afternoon. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/06/web1_Crash-11-Jun-20-B.jpg Unable to stop in time, the driver of this GMC pick-up truck set into motion a chain of events that resulted in a three-vehicle crash at U.S 50 and Mad River Rd. in Hoagland Thursday afternoon. Tim Colliver | The Times-Gazette

U.S 50 traffic snarled for nearly an hour