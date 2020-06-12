In the kitchen with Sharon this week is my friend and partner in crime, Tracie Guisinger. Tim Colliver, our other partner in crime, brought in fresh blackberries. We made everything from cobblers to muffins and anything we could think of. Tracie had leftover berries so she brought in an angel food cake and put berries and whipping cream on them. It was delious, and she even brought in ice cream for the cobbler.

I gained 5 pounds. Tracie said she lost, but I don’t believe her. I didn’t ask Tim how much he gained. I don’t think he would tell me the truth. Thank you Tracie. We expect this every week. It was awesome.

Please share your recipes. Everyone is really enjoying them. Send them to shughes@timesgazette.com or call 937-393-3456. I am looking forward to hearing from you.

Blackberry cobbler

Ingredients

1 cup milk

1 stick butter

1-1/2 cups sugar

1 cup self-rising flour

3-4 cups blackberries (fresh or frozen)

Melt half a stick of butter and set aside. Pour one cup of sugar and flour into a mixing bowl, whisking in milk. Mix well. Then, pour in melted butter and whisk it all well together. Butter a baking dish (lots of butter with the other half stick).

Rinse the blackberries. Pour the batter into the buttered baking dish. Sprinkle blackberries over the top of the batter; distributing evenly. Sprinkle half a cup of sugar over the top for tart berries; one-quarter cup of sugar for sweet berries.

Bake at 350 degrees for 50 minutesor until golden brown. Sprinkle an additional three teaspoons of sugar over the cobbler. Ten minutes before it’s done.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.