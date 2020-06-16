Wanted: Cruising memories

The Times-Gazette wants to hear your favorite cruising memories!

Before Facebook, some community members used cruising to connect with friends and acquaintances, and after 20 years, cruising has returned to Highland County, to many community members’ delight.

In the spirit of nostalgia, we want to know — Did you grow up cruising through town? Did you meet your spouse while cruising? What made you and your friends and family love to cruise?

Your memories may take a few sentences or several paragraphs to tell — there are no minimum or maximum limitations.

Those with questions are welcome to reach out to Times-Gazette reporter McKenzie Caldwell at 937-402-2570. Send submissions to htginfo@timesgazette.com or to The Times-Gazette page on Facebook. Please include your name, hometown, and phone number. You may also include your age if you’d like. Submissions will be published in print editions of The Times-Gazette as well as online, but phone numbers will not be published and will only be used if we have any follow-up questions.

We look forward to reminiscing with you!

In a late May scene, David Elam, Ann Runyon-Elam, and company cruise through uptown Hillsboro in David’s 1955 Chevy. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/06/web1_cruising.jpg In a late May scene, David Elam, Ann Runyon-Elam, and company cruise through uptown Hillsboro in David’s 1955 Chevy. Photo courtesy of Tim Walter