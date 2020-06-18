Merchants donates to HDH Foundation campaign

Merchants National Bank makes annual payment to the Highland District Hospital Foundation GreatER Care Campaign, completing its pledge declaration which spanned the last five years. This campaign which began in 2016 and is part of an effort to raise $1.5 million toward the renovation and expansion of the emergency department at the hospital. Because of donations, pledges and support like that from Merchants National Bank, the end of the campaign will close at the intended goal of $1.5 million. For more information on the GreatER Care Campaign, call Cathy Jones at 937-393-6360. Pictured, from left, are Denise Fauber, MNB vice president of business administration; Jeff Meyer, MNB branch manager; Cathy Jones, Highland District Hospital Foundation director; Bertha Hamilton, MNB chairman secretary and marketing director; and Paul Pence, CEO and chairman of the board for Merchants National Bank.

Merchants National Bank makes annual payment to the Highland District Hospital Foundation GreatER Care Campaign, completing its pledge declaration which spanned the last five years. This campaign which began in 2016 and is part of an effort to raise $1.5 million toward the renovation and expansion of the emergency department at the hospital. Because of donations, pledges and support like that from Merchants National Bank, the end of the campaign will close at the intended goal of $1.5 million. For more information on the GreatER Care Campaign, call Cathy Jones at 937-393-6360. Pictured, from left, are Denise Fauber, MNB vice president of business administration; Jeff Meyer, MNB branch manager; Cathy Jones, Highland District Hospital Foundation director; Bertha Hamilton, MNB chairman secretary and marketing director; and Paul Pence, CEO and chairman of the board for Merchants National Bank. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/06/web1_MNB-pic.jpg Merchants National Bank makes annual payment to the Highland District Hospital Foundation GreatER Care Campaign, completing its pledge declaration which spanned the last five years. This campaign which began in 2016 and is part of an effort to raise $1.5 million toward the renovation and expansion of the emergency department at the hospital. Because of donations, pledges and support like that from Merchants National Bank, the end of the campaign will close at the intended goal of $1.5 million. For more information on the GreatER Care Campaign, call Cathy Jones at 937-393-6360. Pictured, from left, are Denise Fauber, MNB vice president of business administration; Jeff Meyer, MNB branch manager; Cathy Jones, Highland District Hospital Foundation director; Bertha Hamilton, MNB chairman secretary and marketing director; and Paul Pence, CEO and chairman of the board for Merchants National Bank. Submitted photo