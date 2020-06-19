In the Kitchen with Sharon this week is my friend Judith Barton Farquer with her walking taco casserole. Judith and I are always on Facebook sharing recipes and lots of music. Although she did not let me sample this walking taco casserole, I am sure it is delicious.

Judith, did you see where I said you did not let me sample it? LOL. Maybe she will make another one.

Thank you so much for sharing this great recipe as we all love the one dishes you can make. Plus we have leftovers for lunch the next day. This is a great dish. Thank you so much Judith.

Keep sending your recipes, Please send them — along with a picture and a story about the recipe, if you like, to shughes@timesgazette.com or call me at 937-393-3456.

Walking Taco Casserole

Ingredients:

1 1⁄2 pounds ground beef

1⁄3 large onion, chopped

1 can green chilies, small can

1 can enchilada Sauce

2 ounces cream cheese

1 bag Fritos corn chips

1 bag shredded cheese

3⁄4 cup lettuce, shredded

1⁄2 cup tomato, fresh, diced

16 ounces salsa

8 ounces sour cream

Directions:

Brown ground beef with onion.

Add green chilies, enchilada sauce and cream cheese.

In a 9-inch by 13-inch pan, repeat layers as follows: Fritos chips, meat mixture, shredded cheese.

Bake at 350 degrees for 15-20 minutes or until cheese is bubbly.

Top individual servings with lettuce, tomatoes, salsa and sour cream as desired.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.