The second annual Lynchburg Mafia Car, Truck and Bike Show was held on May 30. The Lynchburg Mafia Car Club teamed up with Empower Youth for the event, and the proceeds were donated to the Empower Youth organization.

Empower Youth provides meals over the weekend and extended breaks for area school children. Amid COVID-19 concerns, we overcame many roadblocks, and we had an outstanding day for our event.

The show was originally scheduled to be held at Lynchburg-Clay High School, but due to COVID restrictions, we had to quickly find an alternative location to host the event. We attempted to move it to the old school park in Lynchburg, but that too was also deemed not a possibility. We were lucky enough to have Robby Biron and Biron Auto Sales on US 50 to allow us to use his parking lot. The show was going to be canceled due to COVID restrictions, but we were able to explain that it was a benefit for the Empower Youth program and luckily, we were given the go-ahead to continue with the event.

The weather turned out perfect for the show, and we had a great turnout of cars, trucks and bikes. We recorded a total of 128 entries for the day and had to turn away many more people as there was no room in the parking lot.

The Lynchburg Mafia Car Club and Empower Youth would like to thank everyone who made their second annual show a success and specifically the following individuals: trophy sponsors, Zach’s Towing and Recovery and Southern Hills Community Bank; location sponsor, Biron Auto Sales; Music DJ Hunter Ellis; and Lynchburg Mafia Car Club members Barry Custis, Deanna Oaks-Feiss, Mike Turner, Carrie Turner, Riley Turner, Devin DeHart, Dwayne Feiss, Destiny Feiss, Dalton Feiss, Tracey Barnett, Robert and Edie Jirles, and Alex Pinkerton.

Thanks to other area sponsors as well: VFW, Autozone, NAPA, O’Reilly’s, Vilvens Excavation, Hawk Farms, and Mootz Farms.

The Lynchburg Mafia Car Club and Empower Youth would love to see everyone again next year and a date TBD will be posted for their third annual show. It is a great opportunity to see some classic cars, trucks and bikes and at the same time support a great organization.

Story submitted by Chad McConnaughey.

Pictured donating a check for $3,000 to Empower Youth are: Lynchburg Mafia Car Club Members: Barry Custis, Deanna Oaks-Feiss; Robby Biron with Biron Auto Sales; Southern Hills Community Bank Representative Laura Musselman; and Empower Youth Representative Scott Conley. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/06/web1_lynchburg-show.jpg Pictured donating a check for $3,000 to Empower Youth are: Lynchburg Mafia Car Club Members: Barry Custis, Deanna Oaks-Feiss; Robby Biron with Biron Auto Sales; Southern Hills Community Bank Representative Laura Musselman; and Empower Youth Representative Scott Conley. Photo submitted by Hayley McConnaughey