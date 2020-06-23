Leesburg man injured in two-vehicle crash

A Leesburg man was transported to Highland District Hospital late Tuesday morning with non-life-threatening, minor injuries following a two-vehicle crash near Leesburg Tuesday. A representative of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Wilmington post reported that a pick-up truck driven by Cody Leisure of Leesburg and a car driven by Krista Zwiesoer of Washington Court House were involved in a rear-end collision on U.S. 62 near Coffee Rd. south of Leesburg. North and southbound traffic on U.S. 62 was blocked to allow emergency personnel and troopers to secure the crash scene, and normal traffic flow resumed almost an hour later. The investigation is on-going. No further information was available at press time.

