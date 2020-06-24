OSU Extension office reopens

The Highland County office of OSU Extension has reopened with limited hours by appointment only.

The hours will be as follows: Monday and Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Appointments can be scheduled by calling the office at 937-393-1918 or emailing Kathy Bruynis, bruynis.5@osu.edu. For 4-H youth development, email Danielle Combs at combs.311@osu.edu. For agriculture and natural resources/community development, email Brooke Beam at beam.49@osu.edu. For all other appointments, email Tammy Newsome at newsome.95@osu.edu.

Per previous Ohio State decision, all OSU Extension activities planned through July 6 will continue to be held virtually or postponed. Ohio State will continue to evaluate and update plans based on evolving conditions with COVID-19.

When Extension employees are not in the county office, they will continue to telework. We are following strict guidelines to remain safe, and to keep our clientele safe as well. All service sector requirements for general office environments from the Ohio Department of Health will be strictly adhered to in each office.

If you have any questions, contact the local Extension office at 937-393-1918.

New Southern Ohio Farm Show Episode Planned for July 1, 2020

Tune into the Southern Ohio Farm Show on July 1, 2020, for a patriotic-themed episode. This episode of the SOFS will include a demonstration by Sara Newsome, a member of the Fab 5 4-H Club, who will provide a demonstration on how to show a chicken, how to make ice cream at home, and a food science discussion with burgers. The show will be available on the local access channels in Highland, Adams, Brown, and Clermont Counties, on the OSU Extension Highland County Facebook and YouTube pages, as well as a live broadcast via Zoom. To join the live broadcast via Zoom at 10 AM on Wednesday, register by visiting https://go.osu.edu/thesouthernohiofarmshowregistration.

Submitted by Highland County OSU Extension Educator Dr. Brooke Beam.