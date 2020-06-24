RFL 4th of July parade

The Rocky Fork Lake Business Advisory Committee is holding the second annual Rocky Fork Late Fourth of July Parade on Saturday, July 4.

Lineup for the parade begins at 9 a.m. at Beechwood Pizza, located at 6501 Beechwood Ln. The parade will begin at 10 a.m., and Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera will lead the procession, which will end at the North Beach parking lot.

This year’s grand marshal is Colonel Brad Wenstrup, whom committee president John Ingersoll will drive in a 2020 Chevy Camaro convertible provided by Kelsey Chevrolet.

“From what I understand, [Wenstrup] has a house at the lake, so he’s from the lake, and he’s done a lot of good things for us in his position in Washington,” Ingersoll said. “We’re very proud to have him.”

The three most patriotic entrants will receive a cash prize.

Any group that would like to enter should pick up an application from Buckeye Boat Repair, Rustic Cabin or Beechwood Pizza or by emailing Sarah Roe at sroe@bsmfunding.com. Ingersoll said groups will be able to register until the parade begins, though the committee would like participants to register in advance if possible.

Free ice cream will be available at Bayview Campground and Cottages, located at 11104 North Shore Dr., and the Rustic Cabin Restaurant, located at 10925 North Shore Dr.

Organizers ask those who attend to practice social distancing. Tossing or passing out candy and promotional items is strictly prohibited by the Highland County Health Department.

Ingersoll and several other Rocky Fork business owners created the Rocky Fork Lake Business Advisory Committee, which works directly with the Highland County Chamber of Commerce, after the inaugural Fourth of July parade. The committee comprises Ingersoll, Tim Atkinson, Brian Cowdrey, Scott Faulconer, Pete Klein, and Roger and Sally Ruggles, several of whom will judge parade entries.

Ingersoll organized the first Fourth of July parade last year to promote businesses in the Rocky Fork community.

“I’m a business owner at Rocky Fork. The first year, I just did it on my own through the business. After that, I got thinking, ‘Boy, it would be great to have some more individuals who lived at the lake and have businesses at the lake get more involved with activities at the lake to promote business and show people what Rocky Fork has to offer,’” Ingersoll said. “When we have more people working towards one goal, I guess it helps a lot, whether you’re from uptown or at the lake. And with times as crazy as they are, we need to come together and celebrate as Americans, no matter where you come from or where you live. It’s a proud time for us, and we need to celebrate it.”

In a scene from last year’s parade, participants in the inaugural Fourth of July Parade at Rocky Fork Lake lead a car carrying grand marshal Billy “Wild Bill” Dalton. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/06/web1_Rocky-Fork-parade.jpg In a scene from last year’s parade, participants in the inaugural Fourth of July Parade at Rocky Fork Lake lead a car carrying grand marshal Billy “Wild Bill” Dalton. Times-Gazette file photo

Organizer seeks to promote Rocky Fork businesses, build community