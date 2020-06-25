Highland County Republican women announce scholarship winners

The Highland County Republican Women’s Club awarded two Margaret Van Frank Memorial Scholarships to Highland County graduating seniors.

Whiteoak High School graduate Joshua Risner and Hillsboro High School graduate Ethan Snapp were this year’s scholarship winners.

Risner will study agricultural and diesel mechanics at the University of Northwestern Ohio. Snapp will study aviation technology through Southern State Community College and Great Oaks Career Center.

Each year, the Highland County Republican Women’s Club awards scholarships for $500 each to graduates of Highland County high schools in memory of Margaret Van Frank, who was a long-time Highland County resident and active member of the Republican party.

Hillsboro High School graduate Ethan Snapp receives a scholarship for $500 from Judy Mason, president of the Highland County Republican Women’s Club. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/06/web1_snapp.jpeg Hillsboro High School graduate Ethan Snapp receives a scholarship for $500 from Judy Mason, president of the Highland County Republican Women’s Club. Submitted photo Joshua Risner receives his scholarship for $500 from Anna Howett, a member of the Highland County Republican Women’s Club. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/06/web1_Risner.jpeg Joshua Risner receives his scholarship for $500 from Anna Howett, a member of the Highland County Republican Women’s Club. Submitted photo