In the Kitchen with Sharon this week, it is an honor to have Patricia Nichols making her scrumptious Salisbury steak, plus it’s made in a crock pot. I love it when you can add everything in one pot.

Patricia said this dish is delicious. In fact, she said, “WARNING …. they are delicious.”

Patricia is not only the sweetest person, but she is a great baker and cook. I use her recipes a lot. Thank you so much.

Salisbury Steaks in a *CROCK POT*

Ingredients:

1 1/2 pounds ground chuck

1 can mushrooms (optional)

1 pack onion soup mix

1 pack Au Jus mix

2 cans cream of chicken soup

2 tablespoons flour

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

Directions:

Mix raw ground chuck with pack of onion soup mix and form into 6 to 8 patties of desired size.

Flour and sear in hot skillet with vegetable oil.

Place in crock pot, forming a pyramid.

Drain can of mushrooms, and pour mushrooms over meat.

Pour cream of chicken soup in bowl and add Au Jus mix. Stir and pour over meat.

Cook on low for 8 hours or high for 6 hours.

Extremely tasty and very easy to make.

Note: I don’t care for adding the cream soups, but Roger and Joey absolutely love these. They are high in sodium, so you can use low-sodium products. We don’t have them often, but they are so delicious.