1891 internet, RFL Jubilee

Editor’s note—We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from back in the day.

This week in 1891, the Hillsboro News Herald notified the Republicans of Highland County that there would be a meeting at the courthouse Saturday, June 27 at 1 p.m. to choose six delegates and six alternates to represent the county at the Republican Judicial Convention in Greenfield, scheduled for July 1.

A youngster in one of the four Highland County schools, who was required to take an examination, was asked to mention three habits injurious to the mucous membranes. He answered, “Chewing, smoking and swearing.”

Mr. Smith Grimes of West Union reported that he leased the hotel at Adams County’s Mineral Springs Resort, and it was now open to a limited number of guests. Rooms were filling up quickly.

The Highland County Fair Board re-organized the previous week and contracted for the use of the fairgrounds. The board said it would be making up for lost time and promised the best fair yet. The fair was set for August 4-7, with preparations moving forward “with much vigor.”

Described as a pioneer, long-time New Petersburg resident Margaret Merideth passed away on June 12 at the age of 81. She was born in New Market, and the paper said she was one of the oldest residents in Highland County and the mother of 13 children.

For repairs on McCormick and Whitely Harvesting machines, Hillsboro Hardware Co. had a full line of hardware and buggies at the sign of big anvil.

The Writing Telegraph Co. announced it had succeeded in transmitting handwriting over a thousand miles on the Postal Telegraph Line between Chicago and New York City. The company said it hoped that someday entire documents could be sent in the same fashion.

This week in 1944, the Hillsboro News Herald reported that war bond sales totaled $510,295, which was almost 70 percent of the Highland County quota, despite the fact that two townships were lagging behind.

Three medals were awarded to a county airman who was serving overseas as a tail gunner in a B-17 bomber. SSgt. Dwight Roads, Jr., the son of Mr. and Mrs. Dwight Roads, Sr., received the distinguished flying cross, air medal and purple heart after completing his thirtieth mission.

A B-24 Liberator waist gunner from Sinking Spring was missing, and a private from Samantha was killed in action at Normandy, the paper reported. SSgt. William Nace was declared missing in action while Mrs. Ethel Morter received a letter from the War Department telling her that her son, Pvt. James Vanzant, had been killed in the D-Day invasion.

An ad for orange KIST described the soft drink as “the tastiest, thirst-quenchingest drink in town,” and it was available from the Hillsboro KIST Beverage Co. For the war effort, the ad proclaimed, “The brave deserve to get KIST!”

Rationing was in effect all over the country, and for gasoline, “A” book coupons No. 12 were good for three gallons each through Sept. 12, stamps 30, 31 and 32 in book No. 4 were each good for five pounds of sugar, with stamp 40 in the same book being good for five pounds of canning sugar through Feb. 28, 1945.

Housewives were being urged to save all of their fats from the kitchen. The War Production Board said there was an urgent need to save all types of fats, so they could be used to manufacture explosives.

The City of Hillsboro was in a water crisis — the water supply at its lowest level ever. Mayor George McGuire told Hillsboro residents to conserve water at all costs.

In Buford news, Vera Jane Krohme of Leesburg spent several days with her grandmother, Mrs. Mell Martin, Mrs. Jeanne Carroli spent the weekend with her aunt in Cincinnati and Mr. and Mrs. Benton Chaney, along with their daughter Thelma Mae, were Wednesday evening supper guests of Edgar Chaney and his family at Blanchester.

The Famous Store encouraged everyone to support the Fifth War Loan and buy war bonds. This week only, hard to find stockings were just 52 cents a pair, American flags were $1.50, and a fresh stock of fly ribbons were five for eight cents.

At Boltz-Haggerty Shoes in Hillsboro, where Red Goose shoes were on sale, they advertised that all shoes were properly fitted with their new X-ray machine.

Showing at the Colony Theatre, it was “the screen’s most sensational story of crime’s most shocking killer.” George Sanders and Merle Oberon starred in “The Lodger,” followed by the western shoot-em-up “The Black Hills Express” with Don “Red” Barry, Wally Vernon and Ariel Heath. Every day was free movie day when you bought a war bond at the Colony.

This week in 1968, the Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported the C.S. Bell Co. had been sold to a newly-chartered corporation. C.S. Bell Co. had been a city landmark and institution for 110 years, and the paper said ownership and the plant itself would remain in Hillsboro.

The Colony Theatre was asking, “Where Were You When the Lights Went Out?” The first-run showing of the film starring Doris Day, Robert Morse, Terry-Thomas and Patrick O’Neal was on the big screen for the last weekend of June.

Appearing live and on stage for Independence Day at the Colony was a Country and Western Jubilee featuring Grand Ole Opry stars Merle Travis, Joe and Rose Lee Maphis, and Dewey Jones and the Nashville Sounds.

Not to be outdone, the Rocky Fork Jubilee was going on June 29 at Fun ‘n Sun Amusement Park on North Shore Dr. Appearing on stage was Donna Darlene, “Shot” Jackson, Loretta Lynn’s sisters Peggy Sue and Brenda Gayle, and the Wylie Family plus other acts.

Smith’s Farm Market, one mile east of Hillsboro on SR 124, had hickory-smoked hams for 59 cents a pound, all-meat weiners at two packs for $1.00, and extra lean country sausage at 69 cents a pound.

Hillsboro Bank & Savings Co. encouraged everyone to earn more money faster by putting their hard-earned funds into a three-month certificate of deposit that earned five percent interest.

The New Market Missionary Society met at the home of Eliza Crago, and Hazel Shoemaker called the meeting to order. A special quilt the group had made had been sold and contained the names of 261 people, and anyone wanting to find their name could see the quilt at Phillips Furniture.

Hillsboro Auto Co. wanted people to “count the savings on priced-right used cars” with bargains all over their lot. A 1962 Ford Galaxie with a V-8 engine, automatic transmission, radio, heater and power steering was priced to go at $345, or you could get a four-door ’65 Falcon, six-cylinder engine, four on the column, radio, heater and white wall tires for $1145.00.

This week in 1996, The Times-Gazette reported that the former owner of the Greenfield Daily Times, Jack Schluep, had died at the age of 71 while at home.

Members of the Envirothon team from Lynchburg-Clay High School were recognized. Attending the event that had been held at Shawnee State Park were Chuck Newsome, Erin Griffith, Eric Wickline, Kim Blevins and Chris Eldridge.

In sports, American Legion Post 129 posted a 2-4 mark at the Boyd, Ky. Invitational, sweeping past Chillicothe Post 62, and Hillsboro High School Varsity Basketball Coach Pat Stevens called it quits after only one season. Stevens’ true passion was teaching, and he said he wanted to return to teaching science at Marshall Elementary.

News and advertising items through the years