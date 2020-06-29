Hillsboro kindergarten registration

Children living in the Hillsboro City School District who will be 5 years of age on or before Aug. 1 are eligible to enroll in kindergarten. Registration will be Thursday, July 16 at the Hillsboro Elementary School.

Registration will be open from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. to register those children whose last names begin with the letters A-L, and from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. to register children whose last names begin with the letters M-Z. The child as well as the parent needs to attend registration.

The parent/guardian should bring a certified copy of the child’s birth certificate, the child’s immunization records, the child’s Social Security card, proof of residency (current utility bill), parent’s driver’s license and custody papers, if applicable.

Social distancing guidelines will be observed.

Submitted by Debora K. Couch, secretary, Hillsboro Early Childhood Center.