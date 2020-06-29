Hillsboro Police Department reports

The following information was released by the Hillsboro Police Department:

June 26

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Joshua Obert, 23, of Lynchburg, was cited for driving under suspension and fictitious plates.

Garald Williams, 58, of Hillsboro, was cited for driving under suspension and license plate light required.

April Roark, 42, of Seaman, was cited for reckless operation.

David Terry, 36, of Lynchburg, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Derrick Osborne, 28, of Hillsboro, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Kenneth Lowe, 56, of Hillsboro, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

June 27

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Christopher Owens, 32, of Hillsboro, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

ACCIDENT

At approximately 12:23 a.m., the police department responded to the 100 block of East Pleasant Street for a report of a one-car crash. Upon an officer’s arrival it was determined that Katherine Fitzpatrick, 49, of Hillsboro, was traveling on East Pleasant Street and went off the roadway into a yard. Fitzpatrick was arrested for OVI, and cited for open flask, possession of marijuana and failure to maintain control. She was transported to the Highland County Justice Center. No injuries were reported at the scene.