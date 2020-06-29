Being ‘all that he can be’

The U.S. Army says the typical age of new recruits is between 21 and 27, but for 34-year-old Quinton Blankenship, the fourth time was the charm in his driving desire to enter military service, having failed on three previous occasions to enter the U.S. Army Reserve.

“He went to a recruiter in his senior year of high school back in 2003,” Blankenship’s wife Misha said. “He went again at the age of 22, then again at 28, and then finally at 34 he made it.”

According to the Army, the maximum cutoff age for new recruits is 35, and Misha said her husband will observe his 35th birthday while in Advanced Individual Training (AIT) on July 30.

On July 28, though apart, the couple will celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary.

In a training video, Blankenship said he joined the army out of love for his country and to continue a long family tradition.

Misha said he had a patriot’s heart, and the decision to try once more to join the Army was a “now or never decision.” She said she was behind him 100 percent.

“I told him if he wanted to do, it was OK with me,” she said. “I reassured him I would take care of everything at home so he wouldn’t worry.”

The enlistment process wasn’t a simple arrangement, she said, since at the onset he had to sign a waiver due to having so many dependants — he and Misha have four children that are ages 5, 8, 10 and 12 years old.

His enlistment was official as of last August, she said, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, his entry into Basic Combat Training (BCT) was delayed three times until he finally shipped out April 28 as a raw recruit to Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri, in the heart of the Ozarks.

“This is his final week, so Thursday night going into Friday morning, he’ll complete basic training and receive his badge as an official Army soldier,” she said. “It’s exciting to me in that the Fourth of July will be his first full day as a soldier.”

Communications with home has been sporadic at best, but with the pandemic the Army had been allowing phone calls to home for those in boot camp once per week on Sundays.

Misha said she spoke with her husband Sunday, but only for six minutes or so, and that she’s been writing one to three letters a day complete with pictures of family and friends and all the news from back home.

Even at the age of 34, she said her husband wasn’t the “old man” of Alpha Co., 35th Engineer Battalion. That designation belonged to another man in his unit that was six months older.

“Not to brag, but Quinton was picked by his drill sergeant, one of five from his platoon, to compete in the Drill Sergeant Games,” Misha said. “It’s a way for the drill sergeants to showcase the skills and abilities of who they feel are their top soldiers.”

The next step in his preparation for his eight-year hitch in the Army Reserve will be completion of Advanced Individual Training in his military occupation specialty of being a combat engineer, which Misha said he would finish on Aug. 14.

From there, she said he would return home as a citizen-soldier to his position at Hansen Aggregates/Plum Run Stone near Peebles, with future training scheduled one weekend per month and two weeks annually.

“It was always on his mind every week, at least once a week he’d talk about wanting to join the Army,” Misha said. “It’s pretty much been his dream and I’m really happy that he finally got to do it, and me and the kids will be there for him all the way.”

Quinton Blankenship's wife and children are shown at their home outside of Lynchburg. Pictured, from left, are Autumn, Billie, Misha, Ovie and Avery Blankenship. Thirty-four-year-old Quinton Blankenship of Lynchburg will assume the rank of Army Private First Class upon completion of Basic Combat Training Thursday.

Lynchburg man, 34, to complete basic training Thursday