Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

June 21

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

William Willey, 27, of Hillsboro, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Chase Holsinger, 26, of Leesburg, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Stacy Morris, 42, of Hillsboro, was cited for driving under suspension.

Amanda Rains, 40, of Hillsboro, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

Cory Cook, 25, of Columbus was cited for OVI and open flask.

June 27

INCIDENT

At approximately 11:36 p.m., the police department received a report of an assault in the 400 block of Vine Street. After further investigation, Autumn Williams, 18, of Hillsboro, was cited for disorderly conduct.

June 29

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jonathan Zuniga, 29, of Hillsboro, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Derik Adams, 49, of Hillsboro, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Pertreea Morrison, 32, of South Salem, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Hailey Montalto, 21, of Hillsboro, was cited for driving under suspension.

INCIDENT

At approximately 12:36 p.m., the police department responded to the 900 block of North West Street for a report of a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a male and a female who were outside arguing. Both stated that an altercation had occurred inside their vehicle and the female had punched the male in the face. Kaysa Southard, 23, of Milford, was arrested for domestic violence and transported to the Highland County Justice Center.

ACCIDENT

At 4:22 p.m., the police department responded to the area of North West Street near Chariss Drive for a report of a two-car crash. After further investigation, Matthew Cowdrey, 27, of Hillsboro, and William Lutton, 18, of Hillsboro, were both traveling south on North West Street. Cowdrey was traveling behind Lutton’s vehicle when Lutton stopped for the traffic light at the intersection. Cowdrey was unable to get stopped in time and struck the rear end of Lutton’s vehicle causing damage to both vehicles. No injuries were reported on scene. Cowdrey was cited for assured clear distance ahead.