Hillsboro plans events at city’s new Colony Park

The city of Hillsboro has Pack the Park events planned for the Colony Park into September, through which Hillsboro Administrative Receptionist Lauren Walker said the city hopes to offer Hillsboro residents and uptown business employees a chance to socialize.

“For Pack the Park, that was an idea I came up with last year. It was just to draw people to utilize the tables and chairs and check out the new cool space, a little bit of business networking — just an idea to try to get people uptown out of their businesses during the lunch hour,” Walker said. “People are just itching to get out and socialize a little. They haven’t seen their friends who maybe worked a few doors down in a couple months. I know I saw quite a few people up there, and I was like, ‘Hey, how are you? I haven’t seen you in months,’ and they’re like, ‘We need to get together.’ Well, we’re going to have this every Thursday, so come up here, and I’ll see you every Thursday.”

This Thursday, Kutz Grill, formerly known as Luna Grill, will be at the Colony Park, where the Colony Theater once stood, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Colony Park is located at 124 N. High St.

“We had our first Pack the Park event last Thursday with Aloha Tacos. They did really well — they sold out completely. There were a lot of people uptown,” Walker said.

Inspiration for Pack the Park events came from Hillsboro residents’ suggestions and feedback.

“I think it kind of started last year when we were doing one of the Movies Under The Stars at the old high school grounds. We had a food truck come out there, and there were people just coming out of the woodwork to eat at the food truck, and we were like, ‘Wow, this is great,’” Walker said. “We had a lot of positive feedback and we just thought, ‘What can we do to get people to come out and socialize?’ You know, you drive by and you see people out on the town, walking around. Maybe they’ll stop in a stop and purchase something. Other people pass by, and they’re like, ‘Wow, that looks really cool. Maybe we should do that next week.’”

Those who have event suggestions can message the “City of Hillsboro Events” or “City of Hillsboro, Ohio” Facebook pages or leave a message through (()). Walker said she also asks for residents’ input via posts made on the “City of Hillsboro Events” Facebook page.

On Monday, Walker said she spoke with a couple local musicians, who would play at Pack the Park events, adding entertainment while people wait on their food.

“I have tons of ideas — it’s just can we do it?” Walker said. “One of the reasons we’re doing Park the Park, too, is it’s nothing out of our pocket — it’s budget-friendly. Instead of the city trying to get other businesses to donate food to do a cookout, we decided to jump on-board and get the food trucks uptown.”

On a separate note, Walker added that the city is still accepting applications for vendor spaces at the Hillsboro Farmers Market, which can be found every Saturday into October on Governor Trimble Place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Those who would like to apply for the market, especially those who sell unique homemade items, should go to the mayor’s office, located at 130 N. High St., or email Walker at lwalker@hillsboroohio.net for an application and rules and regulations. Applications can also be found at www.hillsboroohio.net/department/index.php?structureid=45.

During the Hillsboro Farmers Market on July 11, Walker said Callie Murphy of Impact Fitness will teach a free “bootcamp” class, which will include a deejay.

“We had a really good turnout this Saturday. The bootcamp is a combination of dance and low-impact workouts from Jessie Gregory and Callie Murphy from Impact Fitness. They rotated back and forth between two workouts. We had 25 people at the workout,” Walker said. “It was so much fun. I saw people there who worked at the hospital, people I’ve never seen before, other girls who are my age. There were a lot of people there. It was really cool. There’s nothing to lose, but I will say, you will be sore. I’m still sore. You wouldn’t think you’d be sore. When we danced for, say, five minutes with Callie, I was like, ‘There’s no way I’m going to be sore from dancing,’ then I am.”

To stay up-to-date on future city of Hillsboro events, like or follow the “City of Hillsboro Events” Facebook page, which can also be found by searching “@HillsboroEvents.”

Reach McKenzie Caldwell at 937-402-2570.

In a scene from last October, the city of Hillsboro hosts a cookout to show its appreciation for local businesses in the space where the Colony Theater once stood. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/06/web1_colonypark.jpg In a scene from last October, the city of Hillsboro hosts a cookout to show its appreciation for local businesses in the space where the Colony Theater once stood. Times-Gazette file photo

Vendor spaces still open at farmers market