GEVS working on restart plan

For now, the Greenfield Exempted Village School District is looking at a regular schedule with students attending five days a week when school begins in August, but with guidelines in place.

According to superintendent Quincey Gray in her report at Monday’s school board meeting, a reset/restart task force has been working on the development of plans for the beginning of school in in less than two months. It is being done in conjunction with the Highland County Health Department as well as with other districts in the county in an effort to stay as consistent as possible.

A survey was also sent out to parents/guardians in recent weeks to help inform the district plans.

The particulars of the guidelines for a regular school schedule are still in development, Gray said, but will be made available soon.

An online option will also be offered for parents and guardians who wish to have their child participate. In that case, devices will be provided so students can complete work. More information on the program will be available in the coming weeks.

In other business, Gray said the next phase of the new playground project will begin soon with work on the parking, sidewalk, curbs, basketball, and four-square areas. Following that work will be landscaping, which will include green space, trees, new brick pavers and a donation stone.

It is hoped that state guidelines will allow for an open board meeting next month so that those who worked and donated to the playground project may be properly recognized. The nature of next month’s board meeting will be updated once new guidelines are received, Gray said.

District treasurer Joe Smith said in his report said school districts are set to receive their first payment of state foundation money as normal, however, future cuts are expected once the state decides how to handle its pandemic-related financial matters.

Gray reminded board members and those tuning in for Monday’s meeting that Edward Lee McClain Day is scheduled for July 19 at 1 p.m. Currently, the program is set to be held at the McClain High School marble stairs and will include Danny Long portraying McClain. A reception will follow. There will also be tours of the high school. If state guidelines prohibit the gathering to be inside, then it will likely be moved outside. Any changes will be communicated in advance, Gray said.

Among the items on the board’s consent agenda presented for approval were setting lunch prices at $2.30 for grades K-5 and $2.50 for grades 6-12, approving Angela Shepherd as district communications consultant for the 2020-21 school year, and accepting a proposal for the repair of the high school track.

Employment recommendations approved by the board were: Amanda Collier, seventh grade math; Mikel Pritchard, seventh grade science; Brandy Luke, EMIS coordinator; Mark Bihl, girls basketball assistant; Kelly Bolender, ninth grade basketball cheerleading assistant; Jeana Copas-McNeal, girls swimming head coach and Greenfield Elementary technology aide; Loretta Flora, girls middle school swimming; Jarrod Haines, girls basketball head coach; Drew Hamilton, girls basketball assistant; Deborah Lagorio, student council assistant; Nicholas McNeal, boys middle school swimming; Jacob Orr-Zody, summer and winter weight room supervisor; Vanessa Penwell, basketball cheerleadingadviser; Marcia Starkey, soccer assistant; Leann Thieman, girls seventh grade basketball; David Weaks, middle school technology aide and middle school robotics; Joe Wisecup, golf assistant; Tyler Carman, girls soccer; Travis O’Connor, boys eighth grade basketball; Alan Preston, football assistant; Joe Stewart, boys basketball head coach; Bruce Barnhart, seventh grade football; Coty Barnhart, seventh grade football; Richard Bivens, middle school wrestling; Lynn Coleman, boys basketball assistant; Kaleigh Easter, seventh grade volleyball; George Gall, football assistant; Bradley George, boys swimming head coach; Ashley Karnes, majorette adviser; Karl Knutsson, volunteer football assistant; Ryan Olaker, boys basketball assistant; Justin Osborne, eighth grade football; Shane Paul, varsity wrestling head coach; Devin Penwell, eighth grade football; Keegan Rawlins, wrestling assistant; Quinton Smith, middle school wrestling volunteer; Jennifer Snyder, basketball cheerleading assistant; Andrea Stark, junior high basketball cheerleading; Maria Wilson, volleyball assistant; Kristen Wise, middle school annual and seventh and eighth grade Quick Recall; and Racheal Roman, volleyball assistant.

The Greenfield School Board is scheduled to meet next in regular session at 7 p.m. July 20 in the central office board room.

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the Greenfield Exempted Village Schools.

From left, Charley Roman, Joe Smith and Marilyn Mitchell are visible in this screen shot from Monday's virtual Greenfield Board of Education meeting. Photo by Angela Shepherd

More work on playground to begin soon