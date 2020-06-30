Highland House 4th of July event

After having its usual schedule delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Highland County Historical Society’s Highland House Museum will have a special Fourth of July opening celebration this Friday and Saturday.

“We’d just love for everybody to come out and help us celebrate the Fourth of July and the opening of the museum,” said Vicki Knauff, director of the museum. “Since there is no Festival of the Bells this year, we thought we’d add a little sparkle to the holiday, if we could. I think people are really ready to get out, enjoy the summer, and visit with people.”

The celebration will run from noon to 5 p.m. both days.

The Friday, July 3 list of events includes:

· Exhibit on Bell’s Opera House posters.

· A limited number of Bell’s Opera House posters will be for sale.

· Dr. Tara Beery will be signing and selling her new book on “Civil War Store Cards of Hillsboro, Ohio” from 2-4 p.m.

· Tours of the museum and cabin.

· All precautions will be taken to ensure the safety of volunteers and visitors.

The Saturday, July 4 list of events includes:

· Flag raising ceremony at noon.

· Patriotic readings and music, bell ringing.

· Museum and cabin will be open.

· Games for kids.

· Beery will sign and sell her book from 2-4 p.m.

· There will be food to purchase including hamburgers, hot dogs, nachos, chips, soft drinks and cookies.

· The parking lot behind the museum will be available for social distancing and visiting with friends.

Knauff said all precautions will be taken to ensure the safety of volunteers and visitors. That will include shields at various locations in the museum, hand sanitizer at different locations, and all the volunteers will wear masks. Masks are optional for visitors, but will not be provided.

There will be tables and chairs set up for visitors behind the museum, and social distancing will be encouraged, but will not be enforced.

For each of the past several years the museum has opened on the first Friday in May, but state guidelines prevented that this year.

Instead, this weekend will mark the official opening. The museum will then be open to the public from 1-4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Other historical society events planned for this year include the second annual Pioneer Day, involving historic displays from all corners of the county on Aug. 29 at the Scott House in Hillsboro. The annual Log Cabin Cookout and ghost walk are planned for September, and there will be a yard sale in August, but Knauff said no date has been set.

The cost to become a member of the Highland County Historical Society is $20 for an individual and $30 for a family annually. Forms can be downloaded from the society’s website at hchistoricalsociety.weebly.com. Or the society can be contacted at 937-393-3392 for more information.

