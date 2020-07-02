Knee high by the 4th of July

The old farmers’ adage “knee high by the Fourth of July” is a reality for little Ryan Bennington. The 4-year old son of Brad and Elizabeth Bennington of Hillsboro is a farmer through and through, according to his parents, who say he is color blind when it comes to makes of tractors. His favorite make at the present is Fendt tractors, and his grandmother Karen Bennington told The Times-Gazette that he is always “checking his crop” to see how much it has grown, and can usually be seen chewing on a piece of Timothy just like his Dad.

