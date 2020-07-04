Posted on by

Highlights of RFL 4th of July parade


Behind the wheel of one of several classic cars at Saturday’s Rocky Fork Lake Fourth of July Parade was State Rep. Shane Wilkin and family.

Behind the wheel of one of several classic cars at Saturday’s Rocky Fork Lake Fourth of July Parade was State Rep. Shane Wilkin and family.


Several hundred people lined up in parking lots and shady areas along North Shore Dr. at Rocky Fork Lake State Park Saturday morning for the annual Rocky Fork Lake Fourth of July parade. The procession was led by Highland County sheriff Donnie Barrera, followed close behind by Congressman and U.S. Army Reserve Col. Brad Wenstrup, this years Grand Marshall of the parade.


Behind the wheel of one of several classic cars at Saturday’s Rocky Fork Lake Fourth of July Parade was State Rep. Shane Wilkin and family.

Several hundred people lined up in parking lots and shady areas along North Shore Dr. at Rocky Fork Lake State Park Saturday morning for the annual Rocky Fork Lake Fourth of July parade. The procession was led by Highland County sheriff Donnie Barrera, followed close behind by Congressman and U.S. Army Reserve Col. Brad Wenstrup, this years Grand Marshall of the parade.

Behind the wheel of one of several classic cars at Saturday’s Rocky Fork Lake Fourth of July Parade was State Rep. Shane Wilkin and family.
https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/07/web1_Wilkin-1.jpgBehind the wheel of one of several classic cars at Saturday’s Rocky Fork Lake Fourth of July Parade was State Rep. Shane Wilkin and family.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/07/web1_Parade-3-1.jpg

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/07/web1_Parade-6-1.jpg

Several hundred people lined up in parking lots and shady areas along North Shore Dr. at Rocky Fork Lake State Park Saturday morning for the annual Rocky Fork Lake Fourth of July parade. The procession was led by Highland County sheriff Donnie Barrera, followed close behind by Congressman and U.S. Army Reserve Col. Brad Wenstrup, this years Grand Marshall of the parade.
https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/07/web1_Wemstrup-2-1.jpgSeveral hundred people lined up in parking lots and shady areas along North Shore Dr. at Rocky Fork Lake State Park Saturday morning for the annual Rocky Fork Lake Fourth of July parade. The procession was led by Highland County sheriff Donnie Barrera, followed close behind by Congressman and U.S. Army Reserve Col. Brad Wenstrup, this years Grand Marshall of the parade.