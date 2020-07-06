This week’s Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week is Tamara, a cream-colored lab mix. With her outgoing personality and cheerful disposition, Tamara is quick to make friends and influence people in the most companionable way. She is about 2 years old and weighs about 45 pounds. To meet Tamara or any of the dogs at the Highland County Dog Pound, call the dog warden at 937-393-8191 to make an appointment. The Highland County Dog Pound is located at 9357 SR 124 east of Hillsboro.

