Grand marshal marches in Fourth of July Parade

State Rep. Brad Wenstrup (in military uniform) was the grand marshal of Saturday’s second annual Rocky Fork Lake Business Advisory Committee Rocky Fork Lake Fourth of July Parade. In 1998, he accepted an officer’s commission with the U.S. Army Reserve, serving in the Medical Service Corps. In 2005, he deployed for a year of active duty in Iraq where he served as a combat surgeon and the chief of surgery with the 344th Combat Support Hospital. Wenstrup (R-Ohio) has a home on the Rocky Fork area and continues his service in the U.S. Army Reserve as a colonel and serves at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

