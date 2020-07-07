Eagles add $2,500 to telethon tally

The Hillsboro Eagles have been known for years for their generosity to charitable causes, and Tuesday was no exception. Hillsboro Eagles Arie 1161 and the Ohio State Eagles Charity Fund presented a check for $2,500 to the recent Ernie Blankenship Memorial Radio Telethon in support of the Highland County Society for Children and Adults. Shown, from left, during Tuesday’s presentation ceremony was First State Bank CEO Mike Pell, Amie Hamilton of First State Bank, 2020 society poster child Elisha Duncan, Eagles President Jimmie North, Eagles Secretary Eli Hogsett, local radio personality and telethon co-host Herb Day, and Diana Grooms of First State Bank. Day told The Times-Gazette Tuesday’s contribution put the telethon total over $97,000.

The Hillsboro Eagles have been known for years for their generosity to charitable causes, and Tuesday was no exception. Hillsboro Eagles Arie 1161 and the Ohio State Eagles Charity Fund presented a check for $2,500 to the recent Ernie Blankenship Memorial Radio Telethon in support of the Highland County Society for Children and Adults. Shown, from left, during Tuesday’s presentation ceremony was First State Bank CEO Mike Pell, Amie Hamilton of First State Bank, 2020 society poster child Elisha Duncan, Eagles President Jimmie North, Eagles Secretary Eli Hogsett, local radio personality and telethon co-host Herb Day, and Diana Grooms of First State Bank. Day told The Times-Gazette Tuesday’s contribution put the telethon total over $97,000.