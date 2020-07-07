Eagles ride for charity

Greenfield Eagles Aerie 1325 is holding its 19th annual charity ride on Saturday, July 11 through Sunday, July 12, organizer James Wilson told The Times-Gazette.

According to the Greenfield Eagles Charity Ride Facebook event page, the event is open to the public, and those who don’t own or ride motorcycles are welcome to come to Saturday’s breakfast and after-party.

All proceeds will benefit the Highland County Society for Children and Adults, which hosted its 48th Ernie Blankenship Memorial Radio-Telethon on June 24.

The Eagles will serve breakfast, which can be purchased for $6, from 8-11 a.m. on Saturday.

Registration will begin at 9 a.m. Registration for single riders is $15; couples are $20.

The ride will begin at noon, and the riders will travel to Eagles locations in Circleville, Waverly and Hillsboro before returning to Greenfield, which Wilson estimated will be a four- to five-hour ride.

“They stop at each place for about half an hour, 45 minutes, then everyone gets geared up and heads to the next place,” Wilson said. “I think everybody’s ready to get out. We’ve got a big parking lot, so everybody can be social distancing. We hope to have a good turn out.”

Wilson said that as long as the weather cooperates the event will be outside.

“It’ll be nice because we have a ‘boogie on the blacktop’ type thing,” he said.

Vendors will have menu items like pork loin sandwiches and walking tacos for sale during the event.

The Jesters, a local band, will play at the after-party from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Admission to the after-party is included for those who register for the ride. For those who don’t participate in the ride, the cost of admission to the after-party is $5 per person. The after-party is open to those 21 years of age and up.

There will also be poker and a 50/50 drawing. The top three poker hands will receive $150, $100 and $50, respectively.

Primitive camping will be available at $20 for the weekend. Organizers encourage campers to bring solar lights or a generator. Campsites are available beginning Wednesday.

According to Wilson, the Greenfield Eagles Charity Ride was one of the first events of its kind in the area.

“We’ve been doing it for 19 years. In fact, when we first got started, there weren’t a whole lot of events like this at all,” Wilson said. “At one point in the mid-2000s, we had 300 bikes out here. The sheriff’s office was involved then — they were giving away a motorcycle — and they took an aerial photo of us, and the whole parking lot was full of bikes and people. It was a real good turn out. Then people started having their own events, which takes away from us. There’s another event in Court House the same week we got, so we’ll see how it all works out. A lot of people are loyal to us, so they come to our ride.”

The Greenfield Eagles is located at 1275 N. Washington St.

For more information and to stay up-to-date on future events, like or follow the Greenfield Eagles on Facebook.

Reach McKenzie Caldwell at 937-402-2570.

In a scene from a past event, bikers and others gather for the Greenfield Eagles Charity Ride. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/07/web1_Charity-ride-pic.jpg In a scene from a past event, bikers and others gather for the Greenfield Eagles Charity Ride. Times-Gazette file photo

