Grand jury indicts 15 on Tuesday

A Highland County grand jury returned indictments against 15 individuals Tuesday, and in a change from the previous norm, only one was drug-related.

Tuesday’s indictments included vehicular assault and homicide, grand theft auto, breaking and entering, theft and kidnapping, among others.

A Crystal City, Texas man was indicted on one charge of aggravated vehicular homicide, a third-degree felony, and a charge of vehicular assault, a fourth-degree felony.

Daniel Martinez, 30, was charged in connection with an incident on Nov. 1, 2019 where he is alleged to have caused the death of Cody Spencer and caused “serious physical harm” to Gerardo Armendariz Jr.

Joshua Kostoff, no date of birth given in court records, Sardinia, was indicted on four counts of aggravated vehicular assault, each a third-degree felony, after allegedly causing “serious physical harm” to Amelia Treadway and Etta Charlesbois on Feb. 29, 2020

Also indicted Tuesday were:

Jonathan V. Johnson II, 35, Frankfort, for carrying concealed weapons, a fourth-degree felony; and a forfeiture specification.

William J. Elkins, 49, Hillsboro, for breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; and theft, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Lucinda Hicks, 31, Seaman, for grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.

Joseph F. Harperee, 30, Hillsboro, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

Richard E. Pierson, 52, Amelia, for breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; and theft, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Eddie W. Everhart, 39, Greenfield, for counterfeiting, a fourth-degree felony.

Brandon J. Engle, 26, Cincinnati, for kidnapping, a first-degree felony; and robbery, a second-degree felony.

William L. Hupp, 37, Leesburg, for violating a protection order or consent agreement, a third-degree felony; and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.

Richard D. Rickman, 37, Hillsboro, for theft, a fifth-degree felony.

Justin A. Woleslagle, no date of birth or residence listed, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.

Timothy Hampton, no date of birth or residence listed, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.

Jesse Carpenter, no date of birth or residence listed, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.

Sean Gillaspie, no date of birth or residence listed, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.

A Highland County grand jury will next convene on Tuesday, Aug. 4.

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571.

Johnson https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/07/web1_Jonathan-Johnson.jpg Johnson Elkins https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/07/web1_William-Elkins.jpg Elkins

Offenses include vehicular homicide, assault and theft