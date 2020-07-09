Leesburg policeman charged

A longtime Leesburg police officer is facing charges after he allegedly exposed himself to a 12-year-old girl and provided her with alcohol during a Father’s Day celebration at his home.

Roy E. Stephens, 32, of Leesburg, has been charged with indecent exposure and furnishing alcohol to a minor, both first-degree misdemeanors.

Leesburg Law Director Fred Beery said he was not sure how long Stephens had been employed by the village, but said, “A few years anyway.”

The alleged incident took place June 20-21. The alleged victim and her mother reported the incident to the Highland County Sheriff’s Office on June 21.

Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera said Stephens turned himself in on July 2, the same day the case was filed with Hillsboro Municipal Court.

Stephens provided the victim with alcohol throughout the night, at one point telling her to drink something fast so it would “mess [her] up faster,” according to an affidavit filed with the court.

During the celebration, Stephens provided the girl with two brands of beer, some sort of vodka lemonade and an unknown alcohol in a clear bottle, according to the affidavit.

The document states that after the celebration was over, the girl was in Stephens’ truck outside the home when he gave her another beer. Shortly thereafter he exposed himself to the girl, the affidavit says.

Beery said that as soon as an investigation was initiated, Leesburg Police Chief Shane Nolley placed Stephens on paid leave, allowing him to use sick time and vacation time. When charges were filed, Beery said Nolley immediately placed Stephens on unpaid leave. Beery said Thursday that Stephens is no longer employed by the village.

At an arraignment in municipal court on July 2, Stephens was released on an own recognizance bond. He was ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim and to observe an 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew unless he is working. A pretrial was scheduled for 9 a.m. Aug. 6 in municipal court.

Stephens https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/07/web1_Stephens-pic.jpg Stephens