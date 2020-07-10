Posted on by

Highland County travel report


The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Highland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

SR 321 resurfacing – SR 321 between SR 134 and U.S. Route 62 will be reduced to one lane daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Monday, June 22. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers. Estimated completion: Summer 2020

SR 41 culvert replacement – SR 41 between Sinking Spring Road and Pin Hook Road will be reduced to one lane as needed starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, June 15. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers, with impacts expected to be minimal. Estimated completion: Summer 2020.

Highland County Road guardrail replacement – Project to replace guardrail on various county roads throughout Highland County. Traffic on affected roads will be reduced to one lane as needed, with traffic maintained using flaggers. Estimated completion: Summer 2020.

U.S. 62 resurfacing – Project to resurface U.S. 62 from the Hillsboro corporation limit to the Fayette County line. U.S. 62 will be reduced to one lane daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with some weekend restrictions possible. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers. Estimated completion: Summer 2020.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.

