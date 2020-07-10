Entry Day 2020 — Fair preparation underway

The annual Entry Day for all Junior Fair livestock and special interest projects will be Friday, July 17 from noon to 6 p.m.

Due to restrictions, the fair has changed how entry day will be done. If you are showing market beef, feeder calves, market hogs, market lambs, market goats or market chickens you do not need to come and enter. The fair board will use the information you sent in with your tag-in sheets and chicken order forms.

Horses will be entered through the respective advisers this year.

Market rabbits, as well as all breeding projects for every species, must come and enter. You may also come and enter any project that will be in the Jr. Fair Building (crops, vegetables, flowers etc.). Dogs will be entered during your interview that day.

The Wharton Building will be for rabbit and chicken entries only. The Jr. Fair Board office windows will be for beef, sheep and goats. The Sales Committee Building windows will be dairy and Jr Fair Building projects.

Bring your own writing utensil and limit the number of people coming to enter. Social distancing guidelines will e observed so those entering projects are asked to be patient.

Make sure and check the Jr. Fair Board Facebook page, or your email, for the procedure for the day.

If you have any questions, contact Jana Holbrook, Highland County Jr Fair coordinator, at 937-402-6219.

Submitted by Jana Holbrook, Highland County Jr. Fair coordinator.