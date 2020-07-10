Hello! In the kitchen with Sharon this week is our very own Tim Colliver. The newspaper team was talking about pie and one of our team members said I have never had peanut butter pie. Tim said, “You have to be kidding. I thought everyone has had peanut butter pie.”

The next morning Tim walked in saying breakfast is here, and it was peanut butter pie. Yay Tim. You are the best. You know what they say — ask and you shall receive. Thank you so much Tim. It was great and so are you. Please cut me another piece of pie.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.

No-bake peanut butter pie

Editor’s note — The following comes from Times-Gazette reporter Tim Colliver.

First of all, this is not a light dessert. If you’re looking for a summertime dessert that you can enjoy and then go outside in the summertime heat and play a game of volleyball with the grandkids, this isn’t the one. Now, if you like peanut butter milk shakes, peanut butter cookies, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches or peanut butter and dill pickles (?), this one’s for you.

But be warned. One slice of this concoction may put you into a “carb coma,” which is what happened to Sharon, Tracie and me last week when I brought this in to the office. Curling up in a corner for a little nappy time sounded real good. We’re lucky we got anything done that day!

You’ll need:

1 ¼ cup of creamy peanut butter (crunchy would probably work as well)

1 bar of cream cheese, softened (any brand will do, just soften it up)

1 cup powdered sugar

1 ½ containers of whipped topping (some of the Cool Whip wannabes tend to have a lot of oil in them, so be careful here).

1 pre-baked nine-inch pie crust (by this time, I’m sure you all know how to make homemade pie crust. This pie would be awesome with a graham cracker or Oreo-cookie crust!. Of course, you won’t wake up for close to 48 hours…

In a large mixing bowl, combine the peanut butter, cream cheese and powdered sugar. Then, fold in one container of the whipped topping and when completely blended, scoop that delicious, creamy mixture into your chilled pie crust and smooth it out.

Now for the finishing touches. Take about one-half of another container of whipped topping and spread over it, and dust it with graham cracker crumbs or crushed Oreo’s. Or maybe drizzle some chocolate syrup over the top or sprinkle with some mini-chocolate chips. Put into the refrigerator for about an hour and then serve your friends something that is the best thing this side of heaven.