A summer treat from Paint Creek

Kids line up to play a game with a chance to win a free Kona Ice shaved ice treat during a Water Day held Friday by the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District at its Hillsboro location. Paint Creek gave away free frisbees and plastic fireman helmets. Sarah Lott (far right), the public education outreach coordinator for Paint Creek, directs kids in how to play the game. Paint Creek Lt. Brandon Jackman said Kona Ice gave them a bunch of free tickets for shaved ice treats, so they decided to have a game to see which kids would get the tickets. Friday’s was the third Water Day Paint Creek has provided this summer. The fourth and final one will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 24 in Greenfield.

