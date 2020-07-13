This week’s Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week is Conrad, a young medium-sized dog. With splashes of white on his nose and chest, Conrad is a dashing brindle dog with a Goldilocks personality — not too lively, not too laid back. About a year old, he weighs just under 40 pounds and has magnificent ears that stand at attention when he is interested. To meet Conrad or any of the dogs at the Highland County Dog Pound, call the dog warden at 937-393-8191 to make an appointment. The Highland County Dog Pound is located at 9357 SR 124 east of Hillsboro.

