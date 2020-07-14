SSCC, UC join forces in cyber security degree

A new partnership between Southern State Community College and the University of Cincinnati School of Information Technology will allow students to obtain a bachelor of science degree in information technology – cyber security from UC for a fraction of university cost and from the comfort and safety of their own home.

Students who enroll in the program will spend two years at SSCC obtaining an associate’s degree in computer technology with a focus in cyber security and networking. For the following three years, students will work in the field while taking online classes at the University of Cincinnati and SSCC to complete their bachelor’s degree.

Students are not required to stay in residency or in dorms while enrolled in the program, which presents a significant cost savings as well as the personal safety of staying home and remaining physically distant amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

By starting at Southern State, students will learn in a state-of-the-art computer lab with qualified and enthusiastic faculty while paying only a fraction of the cost of an ordinary bachelor’s degree. On completion of the program, students will graduate with a full degree from a top-ranked four-year university.

Josh Montgomery, associate professor of computer science at SSCC, said the program is an exceptional opportunity for local prospective students interested in IT.

“What an amazing opportunity for the students in our area,” Montgomery said. “Offering a four-year degree through Southern State Community College has always been a dream of mine, and now with the University of Cincinnati, that dream has come true.”

Montgomery said allowing students to stay local is one of the biggest benefits of the program.

“Now, a student that wants to graduate from a prestigious university can do so without ever leaving my lab,” he said. “With a lower cost and no required housing, the student staying local to receive this caliber of degree is an amazing opportunity for students.”

According to its website, the UC School of Information Technology fosters innovation, research and exciting co-op experiences in their bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Highly-ranked and accredited, it is dedicated to shaping the newest IT professionals.

For more information, contact Montgomery at jmontgomery@sscc.edu or call 800.628.7722, ext. 2736.

Submitted by Elizabeth Burkard, SSCC director of marketing.