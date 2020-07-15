Hang up the stockings, put up the tree and pull out the wrapping paper for our Christmas in July Online Auction.

Starting noon July 18 through 11:59 p.m. July 31, Santa’s helpers will have the opportunity to bid on and purchase items from local businesses starting at 50 percent of the retail value during the first Christmas in July Auction. Whether you have been naughty or nice everyone deserves a treat this year. There will be something for every stocking during the sale on our sites.

Gifts available to bid on will include furniture, tables, bedding sets, gift certificates for dining, jewelry and more, all from your favorite local businesses of AIM Media Midwest newspapers in Central and Southern Ohio.

Newspapers participating in this year’s Christmas in July Auction include the Hillsboro Times Gazette, Urbana Daily Citizen, Xenia Daily Gazette, Fairborn Daily Herald, Beavercreek News Current, Wilmington News Journal, Washington C.H. Record Herald, Portsmouth Daily Times, Gallipolis Daily Tribune, Pomeroy Daily Sentinel and Point Pleasant Register.

Opening bids will start at 50 percent of the retail value on any product or service. All bids will run in real time and items can be found by clicking the Christmas in July Auction link located on www.timesgazette.com. Shoppers may bid on multiple items and multiple times per item in an effort to win the item(s) of interest.

Santa’s helpers are reminded to take note of the location of each item chosen to bid on as shoppers will be responsible for pick-up at the advertiser’s location unless otherwise specified. Shoppers may contact participating businesses to see if arrangements can be made for delivery. The only exception is gift certificate items that can be mailed using the U.S. Postal Service.

To register and to bid on items head to www.timesgazette.com. Once there click on the Christmas in July link and sign-up. Bidding will start July 18 at noon. Keep an eye on The Times-Gazette for sneak peeks of items that will be available.

