DeWine asks Ohioans to unite

Stopping short of what some thought might be a major announcement, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said in statewide address Wednesday evening from his office in Columbus that the state is at a critical point in the COVID-19 pandemic and implored Ohioans to take appropriate action to reverse the rapidly increasing spread of the virus.

“Today, more Ohioans are getting sick than at any previous point in this pandemic. We are sliding down a very dangerous path, with our once flattened-curve starting to sharpen and spike,” DeWine said. “This is a worrisome, disturbing reversal of our progress — a jarring reminder of just how quickly our fate can change.”

DeWine commended Ohioans for doing their part at the beginning of the pandemic. However, with positive cases increasing, he reminded Ohioans that the choices they make today will impact the spread of the virus in the coming weeks. During the speech, grounded in scientific evidence and data, DeWine reminded Ohioans about the importance of facial coverings to protect themselves, loved ones, friends, neighbors and other citizens. He also renewed the call to socially distance and limit public gatherings.

“I am calling on all Ohioans to once again unite. We must work together, support each other, and help each other through this challenging time,” he said. “I’ve seen you do this. I know you can do this. Ohioans can continue to help our most vulnerable, while also protecting ourselves and our families. Together, we can be the Ohio where our hospitals are not overwhelmed, where our schools can open, where sports can start, and where our economy can continue to grow.”

A video of the address is available on the Ohio Channel’s YouTube page.

For more information about COVID-19, including testing locations, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Information for this story was provided by the governor’s office.

Goal is to prevent the spread of COVID-19