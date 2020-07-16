Keep cool this summer

The past few weeks have provided very hot weather in Highland County. Scattered showers have helped crops, but certain areas in the county could use additional rain. While the weather is warm, it has provided good weather to work on equipment, cleaning barns, and other outside work. No matter if you are working on the farm, garden, or your yard, it is important to keep cool in the high heat.

There are several heat-related illnesses that can impact you during weather like we are experiencing. These illnesses include heat stroke, heat exhaustion, heat cramps, sunburn and heat rash. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), symptoms of heat strokes include high body temperatures; hot, red, dry or damp skin; fast, strong pulse; headaches; dizziness; nausea; confusion; and a loss of consciousness.

Remember to wear sunscreen while outdoors and hats to protect yourself. If possible, try to work in the mornings when it the temperature is cooler.

Your animals and pets are also susceptible to heat related illnesses. Keep animals in areas where they have access to shade and water.

Remember, you are irreplaceable. Work outside can wait until a cooler day.

For more information about OSU Extension programming, contact the Highland County Extension Office at 937-393-1918.

Southern Ohio Farm Show

Tune-in live to next week’s Southern Ohio Farm Show via Zoom on Wednesday at 10 a.m. by registering at https://go.osu.edu/thesouthernohiofarmshowregistration . Next week’s topic will include a discussion on aviation in agriculture. You can also view the show on the OSU Extension Highland County Facebook page, and the local access channels in Hillsboro, Greenfield, Adams County, Brown County and Clermont County, as well as on YouTube.

Brooke Beam, Ph.D., is an agriculture and natural resources/community development educator, College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences, OSU Extension Highland County.

Super salads for

those summer days

By Leeanna McKamey

Summer is a great time to load up on veggies in a tasty salad. There are lots of great vegetables at the grocery or farmers markets. Serve a small salad before dinner. Or, add protein to make a quick and tasty meal.

Try these combos:

1. Simple spinach salad — Spinach, shredded carrots, hard-boiled eggs, dried cranberries and a honey mustard dressing.

2. Southwestern — Romaine lettuce, corn, diced tomatoes, black beans, cooked and chilled brown rice, shredded cheddar, slice olives, citrus dressing with a pinch of chili powder.

3. Greek — Romaine lettuce, cucumber, tomato, onion, feta cheese. Dressing: Two tablespoons of olive or vegetable oil, two tablespoons of lemon juice and one teaspoon of oregano.

Or experiment and make you own. Here is an easy way to help you out.

4 cups of greens (lettuce, spinach, kale, romaine or mixed greens)

1-2 cups of veggies (carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, cucumber, tomatoes, corn, peas, peppers, etc.)

2 cups optional protein (canned beans rinsed and drained, hard-boiled eggs, nuts, chicken, turkey, beef or pork)

½ cup optional add-ins (low fat cheese, pasta, olives, fruit which can be fresh, canned or dried)

Salad dressings – Try making your own and saving a bundle. Use oil or vinegar, honey, mustard. Go online to find great recipes.

For more great recipes, go to celebrateyourplate.org.

Leeanna McKamey is the SNAP-Ed Program assistant at the Highland County OSU Extension Office.