Crash claims Hillsboro man

A Hillsboro man was reportedly fleeing law enforcement after leaving a casino when he crashed his motorcycle and died Tuesday in Indiana.

According to the Indiana State Police Versailles District, shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday, the Switzerland County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana received a call stating a possible intoxicated person was leaving the Belterra Casino on a motorcycle. The vehicle was reported to be traveling westbound on State Road 156 toward Vevay, Indiana. Officers with the Switzerland County Sheriff’s Office and Vevay, Indiana Police Department soon located the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the motorcycle after traffic violations were observed.

The 2000 Honda motorcycle, being driven by Richard Alan Owens, 53, Hillsboro, Ohio, fled from the officers westbound on State Road 56 toward Jefferson County. The officers soon lost sight of the motorcycle and slowed their speed. Soon after losing sight of the vehicle, the officers located the motorcycle crashed along State Road 56 near Green Valley Road, which is at the Switzerland/Jefferson County line, the state police said in a news release.

Owens was found nearby after he had been thrown from the motorcycle during the crash. The officers attempted to render first aid to Owens; however, he was unable to be revived, the state police said.

Owens sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office in Indiana.

The Indiana State Police-Versailles Crash Reconstruction Team responded to conduct the investigation into the crash.

The investigation is ongoing. Toxicology results were still pending Thursday afternoon, the state police said.

The Indiana State Police was assisted by the Switzerland County Sheriff’s Office, Vevay Police Department, Switzerland County EMS, Jeff-Craig Fire Department, Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, and Switzerland County Coroner’s Office.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

This is the motorcycle Hillsboro resident Richard Owens was driving when he reportedly crashed and died Tuesday in Indiana. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/07/web1_Owens-photo.jpg This is the motorcycle Hillsboro resident Richard Owens was driving when he reportedly crashed and died Tuesday in Indiana. Photo courtesy of Indiana State Police

Owens was allegedly fleeing officers after leaving casino