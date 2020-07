The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

July 16

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Cindy Curtis, 50, of Greenfield, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Michael Moxley, 47, of Felicity, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Megan Alexander, 30, of Hillsboro, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Donna Hughes, 42, of New Vienna, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.