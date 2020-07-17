Hello! in The kitchen with Sharon this week is Patricia Nichols. She is a great cook and baker and sends me the best recipes ever. I have been wanting to fix fried rice so I sent her a message asking if she had a recipe. Within three minutes she sent it along with a picture of her fried rice.

Patricia, you are great. Thank you so much. Everyone enjoys your recipes.

If anyone has their favorite recipes, please send them to shughes@timesgazette.com or call me at 937-393-3456. I am looking forward to hearing from you. Have a great weekend.

Fried Rice

Ingredients

3 cups cooked white rice (day old or leftover rice works best)

3 tbs. sesame oil

1 cup frozen peas and carrots (thawed)

1 small onion, chopped

2 tsp. minced garlic

2 eggs, slightly beaten

1/4 cup soy sauce

Directions

On medium high heat, heat the oil in a large skillet or wok. Add the peas/carrots mix, onion and garlic. Stir fry until tender.

Lower heat to medium low and push the mixture off to one side, then pour your eggs on the other side of the skillet and stir fry until scrambled.

Add rice and soy sauce and blend all together well.

Stir fry until thoroughly heated.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.