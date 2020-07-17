Earthquake, “The Duke of Paducah” and a ’74 Pinto

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from back in the day.

This week in 1875, the Highland Weekly News reported that the Children’s Temperance Society was meeting at the Presbyterian Church Thursday morning to march out to the “Democrat Springs” to spend the day.

Simeon H. Crabb, who lived about a half mile north of Hillsboro, wrote the paper to give his perspective on the earthquake that shook Highland County on June 18, 1875: “I was lying down when the shock occurred, which made me shake with such violence as to cause a disagreeable sensation to pass over me, and the door near me to vibrate perceptibly.”

The Whiteoak Township Grange was held on July 3, with the writer reporting about 2,000 people in attendance. Big speeches were made and huge dinners were enjoyed, with good music discoursed by the Mowrystown Band. A sudden downpour around 3 p.m. caused the Grange celebration to conclude for another year.

In miscellaneous local news, gas pipes were being laid on Walnut Street, pleasant July weather was reported, and corn on the low flat lands was observed to have been greatly injured by the excessive rains, but corn on the uplands was looking good.

This week in 1904, the Hillsboro Gazette reported that Carroll’s Carriages featured style, quality and the best prices, and their ad touted “save money by buying your buggy, phaeton, carriage or runabout direct from the manufacturer.”

Travelers were encouraged to patronize the new Ohio River and Columbus Railway that was in operation between Ripley and Sardinia. Connections were available with the Norfolk & Western at Sardinia and the Chesapeake & Ohio at South Ripley and at Georgetown.

Julius Koch was Hillsboro’s wholesale and retailer for ice in addition to manufacturing mineral water.

J.W. Pence announced he was closing out his retail furniture store at the corner of Walnut and West streets in Hillsboro.

Ed Crossland went to Dayton the latter part of last week and purchased a fine automobile, the paper reported. The machine was a Cadillac and he made the trip from Dayton to Hillsboro in less than three hours.

In the Hillsboro markets, wheat was selling for a dollar a bushel, flour was 65 cents for a 25-pound sack, granulated sugar was a dollar for an 18-pound bag and Navy beans were a nickel a pound.

This week in 1947, the Greenfield Daily Times reported that about 200 youngsters enrolled in the summer playground program attended a movie at the Lyric Theatre as guests of management.

Tapatco in Greenfield was adding 16 new items to the firm’s line of recreation equipment in an expansion at the local factory.

Company H of the Ohio National Guard in Hillsboro was leaving for a two-week training period at Camp Perry. The 30-man unit was under the command of Capt. Chester Phillips and Lt. Joseph Wisecup.

Squirt, the “sweet-tart of a drink,” was available in Greenfield, and an ad claimed that the not-to-sweet grapefruit treat “quenches thirst quicker.”

Collins & Sons Prime Meats and Tasty Cold Cuts, “back in the alley” in Greenfield, was featuring choice sirloin steaks for 63 cents a pound, a pound package of quality tender franks was 35 cents and Maxwell House Coffee in the pound can was 42 cents.

At the “ultra new” Rand Theatre in Greenfield, appearing in person and on stage was “The Duke of Paducah” direct from the Grand Ole Opry, along with a stage full of singers from Nashville.

This week in 1975, the Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported that Lt. Gov. Richard Celeste paid a visit to Highland County, giving what was described as a “nearly non-political talk” at a Democrat rally held in Lynchburg.

According to Burt Reynolds’ character, “back in 1957, he lived in a ’55 Olds, loved bubble gum, county music and robbing filling stations.” Reynolds was starring along with Conny Van Dyke, Jerry Reed, Ned Beatty and Art Carney in “W.W. and the Dixie Dancekings” at the Rand Drive-In Theatre in Greenfield.

Edgar Fawley, the vocational agriculture teacher at Hillsboro High School, was selected as the 1975 Outstanding Teacher of the Year in the Southwest Ohio District. He was the standout from over 100 other teachers in an eight-county region.

The best used car deal of the week was at Hillsboro Auto Co. on South High Street. A 1974 Ford Pinto station wagon was just $2,495 and ready to hit the road with a 2300 CC engine and cruise-o-matic transmission.

A look back at news and advertising items through the years