Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Karl Stollsteimer, 36, of Hillsboro, was cited for driving in marked lanes.

Michael Kingsolver, 19, of Greenfield, was cited for driving under suspension and failure to obey a traffic control device.

Chase Cummings, 18, of Hillsboro, was cited for squalling tires.

Seth Eillott, 21, of Hillsboro, was arrested on three outstanding bench warrants.

Michael Wiley, 41, of Leesburg, was cited for driving under suspension and arrested for OVI.

Benjamin Paige, 27, of Hillsboro, was cited for disorderly conduct.