College-bound students get scholarships

Four young women from McClain, Hillsboro and Fairfield high schools will be divvying up $3,000 in scholarship money courtesy of the Hillsboro Junior Women’s Club.

The money was awarded on Saturday on the greens of the Hillsboro Elks Golf Course during the Hillsboro Jr. Women’s Club Shake It Up Golf Tournament.

Natalie Rolfe of McClain High School and Paige Howland of Hillsboro High School each received $1,000 checks from the organization, and Alexis Tompkins and Saylor Priest, both from Fairfield High School, were each given checks for $500 to use for their college expenses.

Rolfe will be attending Wright State University in Dayton in the fall studying early childhood education.

Howland, who will be attending the University of Dayton, said she would be a bio-chemistry major.

Tompkins has chosen Shawnee State University to further her education and said she will major in occupational therapy.

Priest will be attending Ohio State University in the biological sciences program, with the ultimate goal of being a doctor.

Junior Women’s Club President Allyce Horne said the next major event for the organization comes up in the fall, when they’ll be making lemon shake-ups at the annual Smokin’ in the Hills, which is scheduled for the Highland County Fairgrounds on Sept. 19.

Shown from left, McClain's Natalie Rolfe and Hillsboro's Paige Howland were recipients of $1,000 scholarships each from the Hillsboro Jr. Women's Club. Saylor Priest and Alexis Tompkins each received checks for $500 in scholarship money Saturday at the Elks Lodge golf course in Hillsboro. Shown from left is Hillsboro Jr. Women's Club vice-president Stacy Ashley, Saylor Priest, Alexis Tompkins and club president Allyce Horne.