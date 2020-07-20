Fountain gets dedication plaque

The new fountain in front of the Highland County Courthouse in Hillsboro received a dedication plaque Monday in honor of the fountain’s benefactors, Anne and the late Bob Bagshaw. Anne Bagshaw (left) is pictured at the fountain with the plaque and Hillsboro Mayor Justin Harsha.

