This week’s Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week is Herbie, a 2-year-old dachshund. Herbie was surrendered by his owner and is a bit baffled by his new situation, but he’s hoping for a new family soon. Herbie is a natural redhead with strawberry blonde highlights. He weighs about 12 pounds. To meet Herbie or any of the other dogs at the Highland County Dog Pound, call the dog warden at 937-393-8191 to make an appointment. The Highland County Dog Pound is located at 9357 SR 124 east of Hillsboro.

This week’s Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week is Herbie, a 2-year-old dachshund. Herbie was surrendered by his owner and is a bit baffled by his new situation, but he’s hoping for a new family soon. Herbie is a natural redhead with strawberry blonde highlights. He weighs about 12 pounds. To meet Herbie or any of the other dogs at the Highland County Dog Pound, call the dog warden at 937-393-8191 to make an appointment. The Highland County Dog Pound is located at 9357 SR 124 east of Hillsboro. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/07/web1_Herbie-dp.jpg This week’s Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week is Herbie, a 2-year-old dachshund. Herbie was surrendered by his owner and is a bit baffled by his new situation, but he’s hoping for a new family soon. Herbie is a natural redhead with strawberry blonde highlights. He weighs about 12 pounds. To meet Herbie or any of the other dogs at the Highland County Dog Pound, call the dog warden at 937-393-8191 to make an appointment. The Highland County Dog Pound is located at 9357 SR 124 east of Hillsboro. Submitted photo