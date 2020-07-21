Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

July 20

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Noah Boggs, 19, of Hillsboro, was arrested for criminal damaging and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

James Braley, 31, of Leesburg, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Brenda Kirk, 49, of Sinking Spring, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

INCIDENT

At approximately 5:37 p.m., the police department responded to the 100 block of Belfast Pike for a report of an assault. Upon an officer’s arrival, it was determined there was a domestic dispute. Ralph Morrison, 59, of Columbus, was arrested for domestic violence and transported to the Highland County Justice Center.