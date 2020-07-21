Dog pound receives new pavilion via grant

There’s a little respite from the dog days of summer at the Highland County Dog Pound this year thanks to a grant from the South Central Power Company Foundation made to the Friends of the HCDP. A new, open-air, 12-foot by 21-foot pavilion offers welcome shade, a picnic table and a place for dogs to play with volunteers and visitors.

Ted McReynolds, president of the non-profit group, said, “Although the Friends arranged a fenced area several years ago, there hasn’t been a way for visitors and volunteers to sit down and interact comfortably with dogs out of the kennels, or out of the heat. Last summer, dog walkers were practically melting and we clearly needed to improve things, for volunteers as well as for prospective dog owners and the dogs. This is a great, much-needed addition for all of us.”

The Friends of the Highland County Dog Pound are a local, tax-exempt 501(3)(c) organization that raises funds for the treatment and transport of dogs at the pound, and also volunteers to walk the dogs and clean cages twice a month.

The pavilion was made possible through an Operation Round Up Grant, a community supporting program offered by the South Central Power Foundation, a non‐profit corporation organized to provide financial support to groups and organizations involved in public, charitable, educational, humanitarian and scientific purposes in the service territory of South Central Power Company.

For more information,contact the Friends of the Highland County Pound on facebook or Pat Lawrence at 937-840-9222.

Submitted by Pat Lawrence, Friends of the Highland County Dog Pound.

This is the new pavilion at the Highland County County Dog Pound that was purchased through a grant from the South Central Power Company Foundation. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/07/web1_NewPavilion.jpg This is the new pavilion at the Highland County County Dog Pound that was purchased through a grant from the South Central Power Company Foundation. Photos courtesy of Pat Lawrence Pictured, from left, with a dog named Conrad are members of the Friends of the Highland County Dog Pound: Jill Sanders, Ted McReynolds and Jerrie Bronson. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/07/web1_JillTedJerrie-Conrad-3.jpg Pictured, from left, with a dog named Conrad are members of the Friends of the Highland County Dog Pound: Jill Sanders, Ted McReynolds and Jerrie Bronson. Photos courtesy of Pat Lawrence