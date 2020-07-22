Momma’s reopens at Marshall location

Momma’s celebrated the grand opening of its new location at 10940 SR 124, Hillsboro, on July 18.

Bobbie and Jeretta Barr opened Momma’s on June 5, 2017 at 131 W. Main St. in Hillsboro and it quickly became a hit. The home cooked, homemade recipes made it a regular stop for locals and a must visit to travelers through Highland County, even appearing on the “Fox & Friends” morning program in 2018.

After facing an extended business closure on West Main, then eat-in dining being shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the team at Momma’s has settled into their new home in Marshall.

With a grand opening dinner special of brisket, pulled pork, or bacon-wrapped chicken with homemade sides, the community came out and showed its continued support.

“The support from the community and our customers is just unbelievable. We are so lucky to have you all,“ said Bobbie Barr.

White’s Cake Box helped the Barrs celebrate the opening and three-year anniversary with some personalized mason jar cookies. In keeping with the Momma’s motto of “Where families come to eat,” the entire family was involved in helping at the grand opening, doing everything from smoking and carving the meat to running the cash register and advertising.

Momma’s has dine-in patio seating, and carry-out available. You can find specials listed on its Facebook page.”

Submitted by Erin Sheeley, community relations coordinator, Highland County Chamber of Commerce.