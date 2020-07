The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

July 23

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Tyler Everhart, 24, of Hillsboro, was cited for reckless operation.

Karl Stollsteimer, 36, of Hillsboro, was cited for improper passing.

Emyah Zimmerman, 25, of Hillsboro, was cited for disorderly conduct.

Raul Guerra III, 24, of Hillsboro, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.