1893 ad said you might live until 2000

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from back in the day.

This week in 1893, the Hillsboro News Herald reported the Hillsboro city limits had been extended to a point one-mile distant in each direction from the iron pin in the center of Main and High streets.

Horse racing was coming to New Vienna in early August, with the board of directors having prepared an attractive program for their next meeting.

“Wouldn’t you like to live until the year A.D. 2000, just to see the people and the world generally?” That was the question posed to readers in an ad, with the suggestion that they might live that long if they took Dr. Pierce’s Pleasant Pellets to help “keep the stomach, liver and bowels in full action.”

To stay comfortable in the hot summer of 1893, a woman wrote that placing a large dish of cold water in a room where the heat was very oppressive and changing it periodically would lower the temperature. And for summertime insomnia, take a cold bath at bedtime.

This week in 1937, the Hillsboro News Herald reported that depositors of the closed Leesburg Bank were to receive their third and final dividend of 5.65 percent on the dollar next week. The paper reported the failed bank, which closed on May 8, 1931, had paid its depositors slightly more than 20 percent of their total accounts.

In sports, in a one-hitter, the Hillsboro Eagles shut out the Wilmington team 9-0 on the pitching arm of Harvey Roosa in a lopsided slug fest under the lights last Friday night.

Local trapshooter Joe Hiestand surprised a number of his friends Monday evening when they heard his voice over WLW Radio during the regular sports review with Red Barber. Hiestand was on his way to Detroit, Mich. to enter the Michigan State Trapshoot contest.

At the New Bell’s Theatre, it was a big weekend double feature with Donald Woods starring in “The Case of the Stuttering Bishop,” followed by William Boyd in “Rustler Valley.”

Over at the Forum, “Rio Grande Ranger” with Bob Allen and Iris Meredith was showing, along with “Step Lively, Jeeves” with Arthur Treacher and Patricia Ellis.

This week in 1959, the Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported that the Farmers & Traders National Bank would be undergoing remodeling and expansion in the coming year.

Capital improvement funds of up to $139,000 had been earmarked for Rocky Fork State Park for the 1960-61 biennium. The Ohio Division of Parks had originally requested nearly $300,000 from the legislature.

Steve Reeves was starring in the first of the movie series the actor is remembered for. “Hercules” was showing through the weekend at the Colony Theatre in Hillsboro, with “The Return of the Fly” and “The Alligator People” showing Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Highland County had a population of 30,900 people as of the first of the year, comprised of over 9,600 households. The pre-1960 census figures also showed the average income of those households was $4,300.

This week in 1993, the Hillsboro Press-Gazette had on the front page a picture of a crane erecting a section of a replacement high-tension tower to replace one that was damaged. The paper reported that several had to be replaced due to one of two tornados that swept through southern Highland County on June 30.

The J.C. Penny catalog showroom, next to Bob & Carl’s Shopping Center in Hillsboro, announced that one of four new 1994 Buick Regal Sedans, or one of 25 eight-millimeter Camcorders were to be given away when customers entered their fall catalog sweepstakes.

An exhibition of the Old West was coming to Cave Lake Park on Bell Hollow Road in the Fort Hill area. The Texas Longhorn Steers were coming in what was billed as a “bit of American heritage.”

You could get zero percent interest through 1994 on your next computer from Radio Shack in Hillsboro. It had everything a family would need in a modern computer: Windows 3.1 operating system, a blazing-fast 25 MHZ Intel processor, 4 MB of RAM and a high capacity 130 MB hard drive — all that for just $1,599, or $49 a month. Speakers and the monitor were sold separately.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/07/web1_f-look-back-logo-new-4.jpg

A look back at news and advertising items through the years