One injured in two-vehicle crash Tuesday

A Seaman woman suffered minor injuries and was taken to Highland District Hospital by the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District following a two-car crash Tuesday afternoon. According to Trooper James Brooks of the Wilmington State Highway Patrol Post, Ravonna Yeazel, of New Vienna, was driving a 2005 Dodge Caravan northbound on SR 247 when she stopped to make a left turn onto McDonald Lane, approximately one-eighth of a mile south of the Mount Washington Church of Christ. The trooper said she failed to yield the right of way to an oncoming vehicle and was struck by a southbound 1993 Toyota Camry driven by Faith Hargett, of Seaman. Brooks declined to say if a citation would be issued as the investigation into the crash was ongoing.

A Seaman woman suffered minor injuries and was taken to Highland District Hospital by the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District following a two-car crash Tuesday afternoon. According to Trooper James Brooks of the Wilmington State Highway Patrol Post, Ravonna Yeazel, of New Vienna, was driving a 2005 Dodge Caravan northbound on SR 247 when she stopped to make a left turn onto McDonald Lane, approximately one-eighth of a mile south of the Mount Washington Church of Christ. The trooper said she failed to yield the right of way to an oncoming vehicle and was struck by a southbound 1993 Toyota Camry driven by Faith Hargett, of Seaman. Brooks declined to say if a citation would be issued as the investigation into the crash was ongoing.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/07/web1_Hargett-vehicle.jpg A Seaman woman suffered minor injuries and was taken to Highland District Hospital by the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District following a two-car crash Tuesday afternoon. According to Trooper James Brooks of the Wilmington State Highway Patrol Post, Ravonna Yeazel, of New Vienna, was driving a 2005 Dodge Caravan northbound on SR 247 when she stopped to make a left turn onto McDonald Lane, approximately one-eighth of a mile south of the Mount Washington Church of Christ. The trooper said she failed to yield the right of way to an oncoming vehicle and was struck by a southbound 1993 Toyota Camry driven by Faith Hargett, of Seaman. Brooks declined to say if a citation would be issued as the investigation into the crash was ongoing. Tim Colliver | The Times-Gazette